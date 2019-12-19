Nottingham Forest weighing up transfer move for Arsenal player

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on loan, according to reports from Greek media outlet Sportime.



The Reds could well be in the market for a new defender next month, with Chema reportedly close to sealing a move to Almeria after spending just over four months on Trentside.

Reports from Greece, though, claim that Arsenal defender Mavropanos is a player on the Reds’ radar along with Olympiacos, who are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Mavropanos signed for the Gunners from Ioannina for a reported fee of £1.9m in 2018, and has since made eight first-team appearances for the North London club.

The 22-year-old – who is a left-sided centre-half standing at 6-foot-4 – has made just one senior appearance for Arsenal this term, against Standard Liege in the Europa League last week.

But with the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers all ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan move away from the Emirates could be on the cards ahead of the January transfer window.

The report says that as well as Olympiacos, “Nottingham has also come into the game now”, and that “according to current data, the loan scenario in the Championship team is more likely.”

Forest sit eighth in the Sky Bet Championship table, one point off the play-offs with a game in hand after a 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The Verdict

I think that Mavropanos could be a perfect replacement for Chema if the Spaniard departs the City Ground for Almeria.

He has struggled for game time since joining Arsenal but hasn’t really looked out of place in the Premier League, and a left-sided centre-half is what Forest need for sure.

He is tall, he can play the ball out from the back with ease, and I think that Forest need to strengthen in defence even if it is only on loan next month.