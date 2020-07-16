Nottingham Forest weighing up move for seven-goal forward

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing SCO Angers forward Stephane Bahoken, according to reports from Ouest France.

Bahoken was a reported transfer target for Forest in January, but the Reds failed to lure him to the City Ground and they subsequently went and signed Nuno da Costa from Strasbourg.

Bahoken has struggled for regular game time this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions due to injury and scoring seven goals.

The 28-year-old has another two years left on his deal at Angers, and is reportedly wanted by Forest heading into the summer.

Ouest France say that Forest remain interested in the striker, with head of international recruitment Jose Anigo is still keen to lure the striker to the East Midlands.

Lewis Grabban has scored 20 goals for the Reds this season and became the first player to do so since 2002/03 last week.

Da Costa is starting to come into his own and become a key player for Forest in the latter stages of the campaign, whilst Tyler Walker has struggled for game since returning on loan from Lincoln City.

The Verdict

Bahoken looks to be a decent striker who has scored a lot of goals in the French Ligue 1 over the years.

He has decen pedigree and is in his “prime” years, so the addition of a natural goalscorer could be beneficial for Forest heading into next season.

Grabban has been excellent this term, but he needs younger competition now he’s approaching the age of 33.