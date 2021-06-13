Nottingham Forest weighing up move for key figure from Championship rivals

Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Barnsley’s chief executive officer Dane Murphy this summer, according to the latest report from Nottinghamshire Live.

It is believed that Forest could be in the market for a new CEO during the summer, with their current figure in that role Ioannis Vrentzos still a member of the Olympiacos board and thought to be considering returning to Greece.

That might see him play a more active role with the Greek giants, after he has come under heavy scrutiny from supporters in recent times.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Murphy would be a potential candidate to replace Vrentzos should he indeed depart the club during the summer period. That comes with the 35-year-old having proved himself to be a strong performer in the role with the Tykes over the last year or so.

Murphy has helped to play a crucial part in establishing Barnsley amongst the outsiders for promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Tykes have been recruiting younger and hungrier players to their squad and also made an excellent decision in appointing Valerien Ismael as manager last term.

The Verdict

This would be a massive blow for Barnsley were Murphy to depart the club for Nottingham Forest this summer. The 35-year-old is an integral part of what the Tykes have been achieving in the last few months and losing him could potentially be a major setback in the real progress that has been made at Oakwell during his time as CEO.

Forest need someone with fresh ideas and with a track record of delivering success with a recruitment model that has long-term promise. These are qualities that we have not really seen from Vrentzos and that has cause a great deal of frustration from supporters and it would be best for all concerned if he left and a new figure came into the City Ground.

Murphy would be almost the perfect choice for the role and if the Reds did get him from Barnsley it would be a coup for them for sure. It would be interesting to see if he would be handed the same sort of scope to change things as he has had at Oakwell, but if he was then it would potentially be a move that might lead to success for Forest in the near future.