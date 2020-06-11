Nottingham Forest weighing up move for experienced player on a free transfer

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing goalkeeper Danijel Subasic this summer, according to reports from sport24.

Sabri Lamouchi will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer, as the Reds gear up for a potential return to the Premier League under the Frenchman.

According to reports from Greece, Forest and Olympiacos – both owned by Evangelos Marinakis – are interested in signing experienced shot-stopper Subasic on a free transfer after bidding farewell to AS Monaco.

The 35-year-old made over 230 appearances for Monaco during a seven-and-a-half year stay in France, joining from Hajduk Split in 2012 with his annual earnings reportedly exceeding €1m.

The goalkeeper has also made 44 appearances for Croatia, and started as they knocked England out of the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, before losing to France in the final.

Brice Samba has been an inspired signing for Forest since arriving from Caen in the summer, with the 25-year-old keeping 14 clean sheets in a total of 35 appearances this term.

With Aro Muric recently returning to Manchester City, and Jordan Smith’s future looking unlikely, Subasic may be brought in to provide cover for the Congolese shot-stopper.

Luke Steele also faces an uncertain future at Forest with his contract set to run out, as is Costel Pantilimon who is currently on loan in Cyprus.

The Verdict

I really don’t see the point in this signing to be quite honest.

Subasic is a very experienced professional and is likely to be on high wages after becoming a key player for Monaco, but I just can’t see him playing for Forest.

Samba has been superb this season, and regardless of whichever division they play in next season, he will be their first-choice goalkeeper.