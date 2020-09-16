Nottingham Forest weigh up transfer move for Championship player

Nottingham Forest are keen on a permanent move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, according to BBC Radio Solent’s Kris Temple.

The 30-year-old’s future at the Vitality Stadium remains in limbo with the midfielder having one-year left on his current contract at the south coast club.

Arter has not been utilised by the Cherries much over the last two seasons, with him spending last season on loan at Scott Parker’s Fulham where he went on to make 28 appearances for the Cottagers as they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Prior to that, the Republic of Ireland international spent time on loan at Cardiff City where he made 25 appearances for the Bluebirds during their time in the Premier League.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Reds have been very active in the transfer window so far, bringing in eight new players as Forest look to push for promotion this season after a 2019/20 campaign that ended in a desperate capitulation right at the end,

The Reds have already signed a number of central midfielders with Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou arriving at the City Ground this summer, but it appears Lamouchi is keen to strengthen furthermore with a move for Arter.

The verdict

I’m a big fan of Arter and feel he could offer some real guile and experience in the heart of midfield for the Reds.

As aforementioned, Forest do already possess a number of central midfield options but for me, Arter would be a guaranteed starter and would provide grit in midfield combined with an impressive passing range.

If a deal can be arranged for a fair sum, Forest should pursue this deal and bring in some more experience, and most importantly, Arter has gained promotion from the Championship with two clubs so knows what it takes to achieve success in the second tier.