Nottingham Forest warned about potential arrival of £5m-rated Leeds, Watford and Burnley target

Nottingham Forest have been warned they might have to be patient if they sign Hibs left-back Josh Doig this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the City Ground this summer with reports suggesting the defender could join a Premier League club before being sent on loan to the Reds.

Burnley, Watford, and Leeds United have been touted as clubs interested in a move for the teenager.

Max Lowe’s recent arrival has bolstered Chris Hughton’s options at left-back but he may feel more cover is necessary.

Should Doig’s move to the City Ground materialise, former Forest striker Nigel Jemson has warned the East Midlands club that they might have to be patient with the teenager.

He told the Transfer Tavern: “He’s got good pedigree. He has been involved with the Scotland under-21s so there must be a player in there.

“Coming from Scotland down to England, is he going to take a bit of time to settle down or fly out of the blocks? We don’t know.”

Doig forced his way into the Hibs side last term, with his impressive displays on the left flank seeing him add a goal and four assists as well as proving solid defensively.

He signed a new long-term deal at the Scottish club last season and they’re said to have told those in pursuit that it’ll cost £5 million to prize him away.

The Verdict

Lowe may have joined the Reds but given the other options available to Hughton, he may still look to bring Doig in if the opportunity presents itself.

Jemson makes a strong point here, adjusting to life in the Championship might not be easy for the defender, who is just 19-year-old, and it’s important to remember that he only has one full season under his belt in senior football.

That said, bringing him in on loan would make it something of a low-risk move and with Lowe at the club, Hughton would not have to rush the teenager into the side.

There isn’t long left for a deal that sees Doig leave Hibs to happen, so being patient with the defender may be something that the East Midlands club don’t even have to consider.