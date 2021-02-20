Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers: Preview, team news & more…

Football League World’s George Harbey will be live at the City Ground this afternoon as Nottingham Forest take on Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides will be keen to return to winning ways after suffering away defeats in midweek, with Forest losing to Swansea City in South Wales by a goal to nil, and Blackburn falling to a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash on Trentside, have a read through our match preview…

Story so far

Forest are continuing to turn a corner under the tutelage of Chris Hughton, and before their trip to South Wales on Wednesday night, they had lost only of their previous 11 Championship outings.

They still find themselves only five points clear of the relegation zone, though, so the task will be to put another run of form of together and put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

From a Blackburn perspective, three successive league defeats has loosened their grip on the play-offs, with Tony Mowbray’s side now sitting in 12th position, 10 points off the top-six.

Team news

Forest have been boosted with the news that Ryan Yates is fit and available for selection after spending a month on the sidelines with a calf injury. Luke Freeman is also available after missing the trip to Swansea due to his wife giving birth.

Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow both trained prior to today’s game, but are unlikely to be completely ready to feature in the matchday squad.

Blackburn won’t be boosted by the return of any fresh faces, however. Bradley Johnson is still unavailable due to issues with his hamstring, whilst Tom Trybull, Lewis Holtby and Daniel Ayala remain out injured.

Last time out

Chris Hughton picked up three points in his first game in charge as these two sides met at Ewood Park back in October.

A stoppage-time Joe Lolley effort secured a last-gasp 1-0 win for the Reds – their first victory of the season, following a disappointing start to proceedings under Sabri Lamouchi.