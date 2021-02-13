Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth: Team news, stats & more…

Football League World’s George Harbey will be live at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on AFC Bournemouth in a lunchtime kick-off.

The Reds are looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time this season, after recording successive away wins over Coventry and Wycombe last week.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are looking to build on last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Birmingham City as well as the FA Cup win at Burnley, as Jonathan Woodgate looks to take interim charge once again,

Here’s a punchy preview to get you prepared for the game…

Story so far

Forest were expected to fight for promotion along with the likes of Bournemouth this season, but even though it has been a tough season for them, Chris Hughton’s have turned a corner.

Forest have only lost one of their last 10 league games, and picked up two vital away wins against Coventry and Wycombe last weekend.

Bournemouth’s results have been poor over the last couple of weeks, and the Cherries have subsequently loosened their grip on the automatic promotion places.

The signs have been positive since Woodgate took temporary charge following Jason Tindall’s departure, though, and they come into this one full of confidence.

Team news

Lewis Grabban – a former Bournemouth player – could be set to return to the Forest squad this afternoon.

The striker missed last Saturday’s trip to Adams Park due to a minor hamstring issue, with Glenn Murray scoring a brace in his absence.

He is set to be monitored ahead of kick-off, along with Sammy Ameobi. Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Samba Sow and Scott McKenna will all be missing, however.

Bournemouth recalled Mark Travers from his loan spell at Swindon in midweek as potential cover for Asmir Begovic.

Woodgate has said that Begovic is likely to feature despite an ongoing injury concern, though, but Dominic Solanke, Jack Stacey and Rodrigo Riquelme will all be missing.

Last time out

These two sides met at the Vitality Stadium back in November, where the Cherries picked up a comfortable 2-0 home win.

Junior Stanislas bagged a brace for the Cherries, with his first goal coming after only three minutes and his second coming from the penalty spot in the second half.

Forest were to pick up only one point from their next five games after that, but they have recovered since.

Stats

Bournemouth come into this one having scored 43 goals in 28 Championship outings this season, conceding 28 times and accruing an average possession rate of 56%.

The Cherries are comfortable on the ball, then, and will look to add to their goal tally against a Forest side who have conceded 30 goals this season.

The Reds have found the net 25 times in the Championship, and have had 50.3% of the ball on average this term.