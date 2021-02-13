Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth: Confirmed XIs; Reds unchanged, Woodgate shuffles pack

Nottingham Forest host AFC Bournemouth this afternoon at the City Ground.

Football League World are in place in the press box ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off on Trentside.

We have just received the confirmed team news, which we run you through here…

Nottingham Forest

Forest are unchanged from the side that won 3-0 at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Glenn Murray – who netted twice last weekend – keeps his place in the side, with Lewis Grabban back on the bench.

Confirmed Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Bong; Cafu, Garner; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Freeman; Murray.

SUBS: Smith, Ribeiro, Mbe Soh, Jenkinson, Colback, Lolley, Mighten, Grabban, Taylor.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth make four changes to the side that won at Burnley in midweek, with Ben Pearson making his first league start for the club.

Dominic Solanke and Jack Stacey are among those to miss out through injury.

Confirmed Bournemouth XI: Begovic; Smith, Carter-Vickers, Cook, Rico; Pearson, Wilshere, Lerma; Stanislas, Long, Danjuma.

SUBS: Travers, Zemura, Kelly, Cook, Kilkenny, Billing, Brooks, Anthony, Surridge.