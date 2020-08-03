Nottingham Forest valuation of sought after star becomes clearer

Nottingham Forest are looking for £15m in any deal that will see Matty Cash depart the City Ground this summer, as Premier League clubs begin to circle the versatile right-back.

Cash has been a revelation at right-back under Sabri Lamouchi this season, moving into the defence from midfield and establishing himself as one of the top talents outside the Premier League.

However, Forest’s failure to reach the play-offs and challenge for a return to the Premier League has left them open to top-flight offers for Cash, with Sheffield United circling.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (02/08, 19:28), the Blades will make a £10m move for Cash, but that’s set to be met by a bullish Forest response, with the Reds hoping for £15m for the 22-year-old.

Further reports from The Telegraph indicate that Southampton and West Ham are also going to bid to lure Cash out of Nottingham this summer.

Cash scored three goals and registered five assists from his new position in 2019/20 for Forest, impressing as a modern-day, attack-minded full-back.

Ultimately, despite a strong contribution from their homegrown talent, Forest slipped out of play-off contention on the final day of the Championship season.

The Verdict

There difference between £10m and £15m is quite a lot when you consider the percentages and Forest are well within their rights to be demanding more for a player of Cash’s ability.

He’s had a fine season and, given the amount of Premier League sides interested in getting this deal done, Forest can spark a bidding war.

£15m should be the minimum a player of this quality goes for this summer.

