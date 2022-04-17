Nottingham Forest v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat on Friday to Luton Town with three points against West Brom on Monday evening.

It’s a huge game taking place at the City Ground with Forest needing a win to solidify their place in the top six and keep their hopes of a top two finish alive.

This comes after defeat to Luton Town on Friday, putting more significance on this game.

It was a difficult game on paper before West Brom beat Blackpool on Friday, a win which kept their faint hopes of the playoffs alive.

Couple that with Steve Bruce reportedly under pressure in his job, it’s a big game for both sides.

With the big game taking place on Monday evening, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Latest team news

Nottingham Forest will be sweating over the fitness of Scott McKenna and Keinan Davis after both picked up hamstring complaints in the defeat to Luton, with both possibly being ruled out the game against West Brom.

This could mean Sam Surridge comes in for his first start with Grabban playing just behind him. Zinckernagel could come back into the starting XI as well if Grabban is preferred up top instead of Surridge. Both Steve Cook and Max Lowe remain on the sidelines.

West Brom will be without Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone after both missed the win over Blackpool on Friday.

Daryl Dike remains out with a knee injury, but there are no new injury complaints after Friday’s game.

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports tomorrow, with fans able to catch the action on Sky Sports Football.

Both clubs are also offering audio passes for their own coverage of the game, although the live footage will be exclusive to Sky Sports.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the City Ground is 20:00.

Score Prediction

West Brom’s inconsistency makes this game hard to predict. They have the quality to beat any team in the division, but their inconsistency has plagued for the entire campaign.

With Forest possibly missing Davis and McKenna, it does make the prospect of a win more difficult given how important both players are to Steve Cooper’s team.

That being said, it’s difficult separating both sides. 1-1.