Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

After rescuing a point on their travels to London on Friday night, Nottingham Forest return home to the City Ground on Tuesday night as they face an inconsistent Sheffield United.

It took a 91st minute goal from Jack Colback to give the Reds a share of the spoils against Queens Park Rangers, and a point is one more than tomorrow’s opponents picked up at the weekend.

Despite having their fair share of chances, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side walked away from Bramall Lane empty-handed against Blackpool, with Keshi Anderson striking the only goal of the match for the Seasiders.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Serb’s side as aside from a demolition job by Fulham last weekend, Forest have been a tough team to play against – let’s look at who will be available for both sides and how you can tune in.

Latest team news

There were no fresh injury concerns coming out of the Forest team from their clash against QPR on Friday, but after only scoring very late on Steve Cooper could freshen his side up.

Alex Mighten, Lyle Taylor and Philip Zinckernagel all came off the bench at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium whilst James Garner had to sit on the sidelines once again as Colback and Ryan Yates struck up their partnership in midfield, but he will be pushing for a recall.

As for the Blades, some knocks were picked up in the defeat to Blackpool, namely to Lys Mousset and Ben Davies.

The Frenchman was withdrawn with just over 15 minutes to play whilst centre-back Davies lasted the whole match – but Jokanovic has confirmed that Mousset is available but the Liverpool loanee is likely not going to make it.

Is there a live stream?

As with all Championship midweek games, this one is available on Sky Sports’ red button service on Tuesday evening.

However fans of both teams can watch the match on their own club websites – Forest TV and SUTV Live will both have the match on their services for £10.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 7:45pm on Tuesday evening at the City Ground in what promises to be an intriguing contest – there could be goals galore with the strength of both sides attacking options.