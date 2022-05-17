Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United (agg: 2-1): FLW TV preview who will join Huddersfield Town at Wembley

Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United in the second leg of their play-off semi-final tonight, with the Reds taking a slender 2-1 lead back to the City Ground with them.

Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson struck for Steve Cooper’s side at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with Forest producing a convincing first leg.

However, Sander Berge headed Sheffield United a late consolation goal and Paul Heckingbottom feels his side are well in the tie going down to Nottingham this evening.

Over on FLW TV, our panel have been reflecting on how the first leg played out at Bramall Lane, as well as looking ahead to tonight’s meeting and who will join Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

