Nottingham Forest v Millwall: Team news, stats & more…

Nottingham Forest play host to Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon and Football League World’s George Harbey will be there to bring you all the action from the City Ground.

The Reds have turned a corner of late and are currently embarking on an unbeaten run of six matches in all competitions, and Chris Hughton will be urging his side to keep on climbing the league table with a positive result this afternoon.

This afternoon’s visitors, however, have won only one of their last 14 matches in the Championship, with the pressure mounting on Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

The Lions did pick up a good point in midweek, though, with Matt Smith netting a late equaliser in the away draw with high-flying AFC Bournemouth, so will take confidence heading into this one.

After finding the net in midweek, Smith – who scored three goals at the City Ground in a 3-0 win last season – could get into the side ahead of Kenneth Zohore. As could Mason Bennett, who impressed after coming on as a substitute for Troy Parrott on Tuesday.

Forest will have to watch out for Smith, who took his tally up to four goals with his late strike in midweek, and Jed Wallace, who has found the net on six occasions this season, will also be keen to get amongst the goals.

Forest, meanwhile, booked their place in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, defeating Cardiff City by a goal to nil at the City Ground. Lyle Taylor found the net that day, and he will be pushing for a starting berth ahead of Lewis Grabban.

Grabban is a player who clearly has Hughton’s trust, however, having been given the captain’s armband on numerous occasions this season. He is expected to come back into the side today.

The likes of Carl Jenkinson and Gaetan Bong both impressed when given their chance against Cardiff, but first-choice full-backs Cyrus Christie and Yuri Ribeiro are likely to come back in, as is goalkeeper Brice Samba for Jordan Smith.

In terms of absentees, Hughton has a relatively fit squad to choose from. Luke Freeman is back training after being ruled out for nearly two months with a hernia problem, but Saturday will arrive too quickly for him. It will also arrive too quickly for Fouad Bachirou and Jack Colback – the latter is set to be back in action in around two to three weeks after nursing an ankle injury.

Millwall will still be without Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney who are both unavailable through injury, but has plenty of selection dilemmas as his side prepare to travel to the East Midlands.

Going into this one, then, Forest have been instilled as favourites, which perhaps comes as no surprise given their recent upturn in form and Millwall’s inability to pick up three points. Some would say the Lions are due a win, though, and an improved performance in midweek may give them the confidence needed to cause an upset.