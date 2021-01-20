Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Nottingham Forest take on Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship this evening and George Harbey will be bringing you live coverage from the City Ground.

Forest have turned a corner of late and are currently embarking on an unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions, as well as recording three wins on the bounce.

At the weekend, they defeated Millwall by three goals to one courtesy of strikes from Sammy Ameobi and Ryan Yates, and they will be targeting another home win tonight.

Chris Hughton could well name an unchanged side this evening on the back of Saturday’s impressive win. Jack Colback and Harry Arter are still unavailable through injury, and even though Fouad Bachirou and Luke Freeman are back in full training, tonight is likely to come too soon for them.

We could see a change out wide, though. Anthony Knockaert will be champing at the bit to make his first appearance since sealing a loan extension until the end of the campaign, and could come in for Alex Mighten.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, will be looking to respond after losing 1-0 at home to Birmingham City at the weekend. Neil Warnock’s side have now picked up three points from their last three games.

Marcus Browne and Ashley Fletcher will still be missing through injury, and there could be a return to the side for Britt Assombalonga against his former club.

Duncan Watmore could also be reintroduced to the side, and he’s a player Forest will have to look out for, with five goals to his name this term.

Having accrued an average possession rate of 49.8% this season compared to Boro’s 46.9%, this will be a game that Forest are expected to dominate.

They have had their struggles when it has come to creating clear-cut chances this season, though, and will be keen to add to their tally of 19 goals for the season tonight.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7pm, and is available to watch on iFollow.