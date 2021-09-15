Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough in matchday seven of the Sky Bet Championship this evening.

Forest come into this one with the pressure intensifying on manager Chris Hughton, having picked up only one point from their first six games.

The Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday was their fifth of the campaign already, therefore it looks like a must-win game for the manager.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, come into this clash having gone winless in their last four games, picking up only win so far this season.

Here, we run you through everything you need to know about the game…

Team news

Forest will be without Djed Spence for this one, with the 21-year-old ineligible to face his parent club.

The right-back signed for Forest on loan from Boro in the transfer window, and made his debut for the Reds at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Jordi Osei-Tutu remains sidelined through a hamstring injury, and Mohamed Dräger and Braian Ojeda are still isolating after representing their respective countries away on international duty.

Middlesbrough are expected to be without Paddy McNair, Marc Bola and Martin Payero for this one, whilst former Forest winger Sammy Ameobi also remains sidelined.

Is there a live stream?

A live stream will be provided by Forest TV for this game – a match pass is available to buy via the website for £10.

The game will also be shown on the Sky Sports Red Button service.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday night.