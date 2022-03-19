Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

One of English football’s classic fixtures resumes this weekend in the FA Cup, for the first time in over 20 years, as Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground for a quarter-final clash.

It’s a game we’ve not seen played since the late 90s in the Premier League but it is a fixture with a weight of history around it, from title tussles in the late 70s and early 80s to the tragic Hillsborough disaster when these two met in the FA Cup in 1989, leading to the loss of 97 Liverpool fans.

Undoubtedly, it will be an emotionally charged occasion given the competition and the history these two share, and both sets of suporters will be urging their players on to seal a semi-final spot.

Here’s all the key info around the game…

Latest team news

Forest boss Steve Cooper has Steve Cook and Max Lowe as injury headaches for this one, whilst Scott McKenna is also a doubt as things stand.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to be missing the next few weeks with a hamstring injury, whilst Mo Salah could be a doubt after picking up a foot problem.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be shown live on ITV on Sunday evening.

What time is kick-off?

Forst v Liverpool kicks off at the rather novel time of 6pm on Sunday.

Score prediction

Forest and their fans will be right up for what is a classic English footballing fixture but the result could depend on how strong Liverpool’s side is.

Providing Jurgen Klopp does indeed fancy a run at an unprecedented quadruple, we’re going 2-1 to the Merseysiders.