Nottingham Forest v Bristol City: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World’s George Harbey will be live at the City Ground tomorrow, as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on Bristol City.

They may have the same ambitions as each other, but it has been a contrasting start to the season for both of these sides.

Forest go into this one looking to not only record their first win of the season, but score their first goal of the season. The Reds sit 21st in the Championship table, having conceded five goals and scored none.

City, meanwhile, have made a great start to the Championship campaign, and currently sit second in the league standings, level on points with table-toppers Reading having won their first three league games.

For Dean Holden’s side, then, they will be hoping for more of the same, with only one change expected to be made in his side this weekend.

Jack Hunt was taken off last weekend and was replaced by Steven Sessegnon, however this weekend could see Jay Dasilva make a return to the side.

From a Forest perspective, they will still be without Fouad Bachirou, Joe Worrall and Tiago Silva through injury, but are likely to name a similar team to the one they named in last week’s defeat to Huddersfield.

Joe Lolley could be reintroduced to the starting line-up, which could mean that one of either Samba Sow or Harry Arter miss out in midfield.

Forest, who have shipped five goals already this term, will have their work cut out as they look to keep City quiet – the Robins have scored six goals and only conceded one since the start of the league campaign.

Forest, though, are likely to dominate the ball and dominate possession, and have accrued an average possession of 53.1% in the early stages of this season, compared to City’s 51.6%.

Scoring goals is a problem for the Reds, though, but despite their early season struggles, the Reds are narrow favourites heading into this one.