Nottingham Forest v Bristol City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The City Ground has been a happy hunting ground for Bristol City in recent years, with the Robins beating Nottingham Forest in two of their last three visits to Trentside.

Extending that record will not be an easy task for Nigel Pearson’s side, however, given how Forest have developed under Steve Cooper.

The Welsh coach took charge with the Reds bottom of the Championship and now has them pushing for a top six place, though by his own admission they were not good enough in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End in midweek.

City, meanwhile, remain a work in progress but despite some frustrating results recently there’s been a lot to be positive about for supporters in Bs3 – not least the performances of star-on-the-rise Alex Scott and the dynamic Antoine Semenyo.

Two Lyle Taylor goals in added time saw Forest come away with all three points at Ashton Gate and though the home side will be the favourites, a win on the road in Nottingham would be the perfect way for Robins fans to bury those demons.

Ahead of what looks set to be an enthralling Championship tie, here’s everything you need to know…

Latest team news

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will serve the second of his three-game suspension for the red card he picked up against Blackburn while captain Lewis Grabban remains sidelined.

Central defender Loïc Mbe Soh is also absent as he continues his return from a long-term injury.

City’s injury list remains a fairly lengthy one with Nathan Baker not expected back this season, fellow centre-back Rob Atkinson not yet back in training, and right-back George Tanner still sidelined as well.

Experienced midfield duo Andy King and Matty James will also be absent, though there is optimism that he could return in time to face Blackburn Rovers in March.

Assistant coach Curtis Fleming has told Bristol Live that the club will be patient when it comes to Joe Williams, who is not yet ready to start regularly.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the Saturday football blackout, a live video stream will not be available for those in the UK.

There will be video streams available for those overseas via Forest TV and Robins TV, as well as audio streams through both clubs and local radio.

What time is kick-off?

The Championship tie between Forest and City kicks off at 3pm at The City Ground on Saturday, meaning full team news will be available at 2pm.