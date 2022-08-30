Nottingham Forest update revealed on pursuit of Blackpool star

Nottingham Forest are still trying to get the best deal for themselves in their quest to recruit Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old has been linked with all three recently promoted sides this summer, with Bournemouth, Fulham and Forest all believed to be interested in luring him away from Bloomfield Road despite their returns to the Premier League.

At this stage though, it looks as though Steve Cooper’s Reds are in the best position to negotiate a deal with the club submitting a £3m bid for his services, though that won’t be enough with Michael Appleton’s side craving £4m.

Forest have already spent a considerable amount this summer with the East Midlands outfit needing to replace those that had left the club and add the quality needed to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight.

Cooper has opted against using advanced wingers for much of his time at Forest – but is still interested in Bowler who was the subject of several Forest bids during the January transfer window.

In a bid to minimise their expenditure though, they are still in negotiations with the Seasiders regarding their star player’s price tag and with this, it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to get a deal over the line before the window closes.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Forest are trying to get the best possible deal – because it’s not as if the Seasiders are in a strong negotiating position with the winger’s contract expiring next summer.

It doesn’t seem as though there’s a bidding war for him either, putting the Midlands outfit in a good position to get this deal over the line and considering he probably won’t be one of the first names on the teamsheet, they may not be fully desperate to get this deal over the line.

At this stage, he would probably be a bench option for the Reds but he could still be a valuable player, potentially providing Cooper with the option to switch up his system if needed.

But if the Welshman doesn’t, there’s a chance Bowler could fit in as an advanced midfielder if given time to settle into life at the City Ground without being thrown straight into the deep end.

At 23 as well, he’s only likely to get better so this would be a great move for Forest if they are able to secure a deal.