Nottingham Forest are taking time to dissect what has gone wrong for them during the Championship run-in, including where the blame lies as the finger of some is pointed the way of Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi has had Forest in promotion contention since Christmas and during the entire run-in they’ve looked nailed on to finish in the Championship’s top-six.

However, a collapse saw Swansea City storm into sixth last night on goal difference, with Forest falling to seventh and now facing another season in the Championship.

Questions are, naturally, being asked of the players and management, with John Percy at the Telegraph looking to provide answers on Twitter.

He wrote: “Nottingham Forest to take their time deciding what happens next, after the implosion. Would have settled for 7th in June when it was “Sabri Who?” season before lockdown v good. But 10 points from 9 games inexcusable in that position & clearly wider issues than Lamouchi. Not a time to panic.”

Just to be clear that nothing sinister intended by “wider issues”. Simply mean issues such as player mentality, whether recruitment could be better etc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 23, 2020

Percy went on to explain that the ‘wider issues’ referred to are to do with recruitment and the mentality of Lamouchi’s players, with the blame clearly not pinned directly on the manager.

Lamouchi was rewarded with a new contract back in June, with Forest moving to tie the Frenchman down after such a strong impact post-postponement.

Ultimately, a run of six fixtures without a win has seen them slip out of the play-offs.

The Verdict

Lamouchi has gone from hero to zero in the eyes of many Forest fans, whether that is right or wrong.

His side have fallen to pieces at the wrong time and there has to be an inquest.

For what it is worth, he deserves time and the chance to put things right next season, but there’s no denying the pressure will be turned right up.

