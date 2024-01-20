Highlights Leeds United are pursuing defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Neco Williams, Ben Davies, and Calvin Ramsay among the players linked.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that the pursuit of Williams may be more in hope than expectation.

That could be a hint that their pursuit of other targets are in hope rather than expectation, something that could count against them as they look to strengthen the right-back department.

Leeds United are continuing their pursuit for a number of defensive reinforcements, with several players linked with a move to Elland Road during the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side were reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, when he spoke on The Square Ball Podcast.

And in the past couple of days, the Whites have also been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, and Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay, as per reports from The Athletic and the Daily Mail.

But according to journalist Dean Jones, Leeds' pursuit of Williams was "more in hope than expectation" when he spoke to Give Me Sport, and that could be the case with their pursuit of Davies and Ramsey too.

Davies, especially, is an ambitious target considering his CV. The number of full-backs on their radar also potentially suggests that they are pursuing plenty of options without having one main target.

It's something that could actually count against them.

Neco Williams' transfer to Leeds United "difficult one to do"

There is no denying that Farke is looking to add depth within his defence, in particular at right-back.

Having taken advantage of a break clause written into Djed Spence's loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur, which resulted in his spell with the Whites being cut short earlier this month, the Championship high-flyers are seeking reinforcements.

Farke's decision to allow Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season - after opting against extending his contract - has decreased his right-back options further, which has also accumulated interest for West Ham's Ben Johnson.

Forest's Williams has also been linked, as mentioned above.

But according to journalist Jones, he believes Farke has enquired over the full-back's availability in the hope of completing an unexpected deal, which could be a similar tactic in the latest rumours around Davies and Ramsay joining the club.

"I do think that this one is going to be a really difficult one to do," Jones told GiveMeSport.

"Obviously, Forest have new complications of their own to deal with at the moment, so that might help Leeds - in some way - to land him. But the plan for Forest was not to get rid of Williams this month.

"It's interesting that Leeds are exploring it, but I think it is also worth considering that Leeds have got feelers out on four or five players like this at the moment. It was probably more in hope than expectation that they could actually get a deal done for Williams."

The latest transfer news on Ben Davies and Calvin Ramsay

As per The Athletic's Phil Hay, it seems unlikely that the 30-year-old Welsh international will join Daniel Farke's team this month unless there are changes at his current club that would permit a loan move before the transfer deadline.

He wrote: "They also have a speculative eye on Ben Davies if changes to the squad at Tottenham Hotspur before deadline day make him a potential loan target.

"Another Wales international, so somebody well known to potential Elland Road team-mates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, Davies can play as a left-back and left-sided centre-back - versatility that Farke would benefit from in the second half of the term.

"However, it feels incredibly unlikely that Spurs would sanction such a move."

Ben Davies' career stats - as of 17/01/2024 Team Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 85 3 3 Tottenham Hotspur 327 9 24 Wales 84 2 5

As for Ramsay, speculation remains coy on the 20-year-old's future having returned to Liverpool on Monday following his loan spell at Preston North End.

Ramsay missed four months of this campaign with injury and struggled for game time in Ryan Lowe’s side, leading to his return.

Leeds' issue at full-back has been that the likes of Spence, Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton have all been injured for much of the season. The latter three have had poor injury records for plenty of their career so far, too.

Adding in another injury-prone player hardly resolves the issue, which is that Leeds need someone to be capable of playing regularly during the run-in.