Nottingham Forest uncertain over 28-year-old’s position at club for next season

Nottingham Forest are uncertain as to whether they will be able to keep Cyrus Christie at the club for next season, a report from The Daily Mirror has revealed.

Christie is currently on loan at Forest from Fulham until the end of the season, and has so far made 28 league appearances for Chris Hughton’s side.

However, the right-back’s contract with Fulham is set to expire at the end of the and it seems as though that has prompted some uncertainty around Christie’s future with Forest.

According to this latest report, Christie could command a ‘hefty’ wage as a free agent in the summer, which Forest are unsure as to whether or not they can afford that, while it has also been suggested that Fulham could retain the 28-year-old if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Scott Parker’s side are currently 18th in the English top-flight standings, six points adrift of safety.

As a result of all that, it is thought that Forest are now looking at other potential options to fill that role on the right-hand side of their defence for next season.

One option they are reportedly considering is 22-year-old Jordan Gabriel, who was loaned out to Blackpool by Forest back in the summer transfer window.

Gabriel, who has so far made 18 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring once, has previously made three senior appearances for Forest.

The Verdict

I think it is probably sensible for Forest to start looking at alternative options to Christie here.

Obviously the on-loan Fulham man has been a solid bit of recruitment for Forest this season, so you could understand it if they were to consider looking into keeping him at the club.

However, given the difficult financial situation clubs find themselves in at the minute, it wouldn’t really seem sensible for them to potentially pay over the odds for the 28-year-old at this moment in time.

As a result, it is good to see they are already starting to look elsewhere for potential alternatives, and given Gabriel is already someone who has come through the ranks at The City Ground, he may be a popular choice to take over that position at the club.