Nottingham Forest transfer update emerges on Burnley star

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are intending to submit an offer for Burnley talisman Maxwel Cornet, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Ivorian certainly hasn’t been short of interest in recent months and that’s no surprise considering he recorded nine goals in 26 league appearances last term as one of the Clarets’ brightest players.

He adapted well to the English top flight after sealing a £12.9m move from Lyon last year – but was unable to save his side from relegation with their fate being sealed on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Although he signed a five-year deal at Turf Moor on his arrival, their relegation back to the Championship has created real uncertainty regarding his future in Lancashire, with their demotion activating a £17.5m release clause in his contract.

Interested sides are yet to trigger that clause – but Everton did submit a loan-to-buy offer that was rejected by officials at Turf Moor this month.

At this stage, the 25-year-old isn’t actively pushing for a move away from his current club but it remains to be seen whether Steve Cooper’s side change that, with the Reds poised to launch an offer for his services after seeing the Toffees’ bid knocked back.

The Verdict:

This would be a good signing for the Reds considering the fact Cornet can play in multiple positions, making him a potentially crucial asset for the East Midlands outfit when injuries and suspensions start to creep in.

Able to play up front, he could provide good competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi – and may be a useful winger too if Cooper wants to switch up his system.

The Welshman showed last season that he isn’t afraid to change up his formation – and with his side adapting to different setups well during 2021/22 – there’s no reason why he wouldn’t do that again.

And with Omar Richards currently out of action, a competitor for Harry Toffolo is needed on the left-hand side. Cornet has played at left-back before and could be an effective wing-back as someone that can contribute heavily going forward.

Although there’s a real need for the Reds to keep it tight at the back, they were at their best when they were on the front foot last season and they should carry that forward to the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.