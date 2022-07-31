Nottingham Forest transfer update emerges on Burnley ace

Nottingham Forest have failed in their quest to recruit Burnley talisman Maxwel Cornet because they were unable to agree personal terms, according to an update from talkSPORT.

The Ivorian has been heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer following his side’s relegation back to the Championship, with the 25-year-old impressing during his first campaign in England.

Recording nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances for the Lancashire outfit last term, he was one of their best performers following his £12.9m move from Lyon last summer, but was unable to keep them afloat in the division as they struggled under Sean Dyche and Mike Jackson.

This has put others in a strong position to secure his services, though it’s currently unclear whether his £17.5m release clause is still able to be activated after this clause became public knowledge.

That may not deter sides from trying to sign him though with the likes of Forest, Everton and Fulham all being linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international along with Newcastle United.

As per talkSPORT, the latter are prepared to make a move for him with Steve Cooper’s side suffering a big blow in their hopes to lure him to the City Ground and Everton having their approach rejected by the Clarets.

The Verdict:

This is a blow for Forest because Cornet would have been the ideal addition for the Reds considering the areas they still need to address – and his versatility would have helped to cover several positions.

Firstly, the left wing-back spot needs temporary cover with Omar Richards out of action at this stage and they will suffer if Harry Toffolo also finds himself unavailable during the time Richards is out.

They could also benefit from having a winger to provide Cooper with the option to play with advanced wide men. Brennan Johnson is one player that can operate on the wing – but the presence of Cornet would also be useful if they miss out on Josh Bowler.

And they also need to address their forward department despite the arrival of Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. It would have been a boost if they were able to get Lewis Grabban tied down to fresh terms – but his departure means another option needs to arrive.

Scoring nine goals last season, the Burnley man may not be their top scorer but his contributions would certainly be useful in the final third if they are able to get a deal over the line still.