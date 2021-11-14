Nottingham Forest transfer talking points: Djed Spence latest, Potential Brennan Johnson interest, Striker to arrive?

Forest have enjoyed a positive start under Steve Cooper since his arrival following Chris Hughton’s dismissal.

They have lost just once under the former Swansea manager and last weeks 3-0 thumping of Preston lifted the Reds to 13th and just three points off the top six.

It’s a remarkable rise for Forest under Cooper who had just one point when he came in, and he seems to have totally shifted the mindset at the club. The results and performances have shown there’s plenty of quality in this Forest squad and it just needed unlocking.

With Forest now lurking just outside the playoffs, attentions may turn to ensuring the side is ready to compete for a top six push in the second half of the season.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 How much did Joao Carvalho cost Forest? €5 million €10 million €15 million €20 million

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the main transfer talking points at Forest in the lead-up to the January window, right here.

Can they keep hold of Djed Spence until the end of the season?

It raised one or two eyebrows when Djed Spence was allowed to leave Middlesbrough on loan to a rival.

But he hasn’t looked back and there’s arguments to be had about whether or not he’s been the best right back in the league this season.

With Warnock leaving Boro, and Chris Wilder coming in, you may start to get worried.

The favoured 3-5-2 Wilder likes to deploy will need a hardworking, adventurous right-wing back and Spence has shown he’s capable of fulfilling that role this season.

As Boro have a recall clause in Spence’s loan, Forest will have a difficult job of keeping hold of Spence for the duration of his loan.

Can they hold off the Brennan Johnson bids?

Forest have had an incredibly successful academy in recent years with the likes of Oliver Burke, Ben Brereton, Ben Osborn and Matty Cash all fetching big fees.

Brennan Johnson looks likely to be the latest in that line as speculation mounted in the summer linking the 20 year old with a move to Brentford.

It was reported Brentford had several bids rejected and that was before a ball was kicked this season.

With Johnson being one of the more impressive players in the side, Forest are going to have a difficult job thwarting interest in their star man for a second transfer window running.

Will they sign a striker?

Lewis Grabban has been in brilliant form since Steve Cooper arrived at the City Ground.

But Forest for a long time have been over reliant on the former Norwich, Bournemouth and Reading forward.

With Grabban now 34 years old, Forest should turn their attentions to a younger forward they can nurture and ease the burden on Grabban.

It could also be the difference in Forest finishing in or out of the top six.