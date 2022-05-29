Nottingham Forest transfer strategy emerges amid stance on future loanees

Championship side Nottingham Forest would prefer to steer away from utilising too many loanees in the future and recruit young players who they can sell on for lucrative sums of cash in the future, according to The Guardian.

The Reds have recruited six players in total during the 2021/22 campaign, with five proving to be a success and one in Jordi Osei-Tutu not quite working out for Steve Cooper with the Arsenal man suffering heavily with injury problems again.

Despite Osei-Tutu’s misfortunes though, they have struck the jackpot with others, with Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence being a particularly good addition since his arrival from the Riverside Stadium last year.

Not only has Spence proved to be an integral part of the East Midlands side – but also James Garner who has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Cooper and Philip Zinckernagel featuring heavily.

Keinan Davis and Max Lowe have also made a good impact, though their spells at the City Ground have been hampered by different injury setbacks. Overall though, their use of the loan market has brought them success and is arguably a big reason why they are just 90 minutes of football away from the Premier League.

However, Forest are keen to rely less on using loan players in the future, something Cooper has spoken about previously, with only one loanee arriving at Forest in January and four players joining permanently, including Sam Surridge who has been a game-changer in the latter stages of the campaign with Davis and Lewis Grabban both previously absent.

Instead, they want to sign younger players within a ‘strict’ wage budget with a view to potentially selling them on for more in the future.

The Verdict:

Considering the need to abide by financial fair play restrictions regardless of the division they’re in, this would be a sensible model and you could certainly back someone like Dane Murphy to make it work without making Forest less competitive.

Pursuing this strategy may also help them if they are promoted and end up falling back down to the second tier – because although parachute payments will help – not having to rely on them would be ideal.

They already have a few assets who could be sold on for a decent amount of money in the future including Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Surridge, with Loic Mbe-Soh another player who’s a potential candidate if he can get more game time under his belt.

Blackburn Rovers showed for much of the 2021/22 campaign that you can be successful with youngsters, though a few older heads like Steve Cook should be recruited to provide balance, experience and leadership as well.

If they can strike that balance, be successful on the pitch and remain financially sustainable, you would back Forest to be in the top tier sooner rather than later, regardless of what happens later this afternoon.