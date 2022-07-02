Nottingham Forest transfer stance revealed on Sheffield United man as Olympiacos swoop

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are not planning an imminent bid for Sheffield United wing-back Max Lowe despite sustaining an interest in their former loanee, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 25-year-old is currently one of three options available on the left-hand side for Paul Heckingbottom going into the new season, with Lowe, Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies all at the 44-year-old’s disposal.

Despite this arguable surplus of options at Bramall Lane, the Blades have raised their price for the ex-Derby County man following his impressive season at the City Ground last term, managing to make a real impact despite a couple of severe injury setbacks.

As per The Star, Heckingbottom’s side now value Lowe higher than the £5m they asked Forest for in January, with Steve Cooper’s side submitting a bid in January in their attempt to take him to the East Midlands for the long term.

They are thought to have sustained their interest in the 25-year-old but could potentially be set to lose out to another one of Evangelos Marinakis’ sides in Olympiacos, who have reportedly launched an offer for him.

Despite this move from the Greek side, Forest aren’t preparing to submit a fresh bid. Cooper’s side are also believed to have Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo on their radar.

The Verdict:

Considering his injuries last term, that will be a slight concern for officials in the East Midlands and this is why they shouldn’t be looking to pay more than £5m for his services.

The Blades are in a strong position at the negotiating table considering they already have three options in this position – but it’s another reason why Forest shouldn’t pay over the odds to try and recruit him.

Although Heckingbottom could potentially loan out Norrington-Davies again, they could find themselves in a tricky situation regarding Lowe, who will want to get plenty of game time under his belt but may struggle to fight his way to the front of the pecking order.

If he pushes for a move, the Blades may be forced to cash in and this is where the Reds could pounce, with the 25-year-old potentially available for a much smaller one than Forest are being quoted now.

Cooper’s side should bide their time because of this – because they need two options on the left-hand side and even if they bring Toffolo in – there may also be space for Lowe in the coming months.