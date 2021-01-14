Nottingham Forest transfer stance on 29-year-old revealed

Nottingham Forest are not interested in signing Brighton defender Shane Duffy this month, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Duffy – who is currently on loan at Celtic – has recently been linked with a move to the City Ground as per the Scottish Sun.

They reported that Forest have made an approach for the defender and enquired about his availability.

Duffy is a player who Chris Hughton knows particularly well, having been a key player under his stewardship at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’s made 21 appearances for Celtic this season, but despite scoring three goals, his form for Neil Lennon’s side has been disappointing.

Nottinghamshire Live understand that Duffy is not a transfer target for the Reds, though, and there is no truth in the speculation linking him with a move to the East Midlands.

Football League World understands that a creative midfielder and a winger is on Hughton’s radar this month.

The Verdict

This comes as no surprise whatsoever.

Duffy is a player who knows Hughton well, and it’s fairly obvious to see that the link has come from that.

But Forest have more than enough defensive options at the moment in Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Loic Mbe Soh and Tobias Figueiredo, and they need to add bodies to the attacking areas.

The signing of Duffy would have been a pointless one, and attackers are needed to be brought in in order to solve their creative woes up top.