Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Updates concerning Lyle Taylor, Joao Carvalho & Joe Worrall

It’s been quiet so far for Nottingham Forest but you’d imagine things will pick up soon, in what is Chris Hughton’s first summer window in charge of the Reds.

Hughton led Forest to 17th last term but will want to challenge at the other end of the Championship table next season, which will surely mean investment in the squad is needed.

With that in mind, here’s all the latest transfer news concerning the East Midlands club…

Lyle Taylor not on Stoke City’s radar

The Mirror reported last week that Stoke were set to open talks with Forest over Lyle Taylor, with Chris Hughton keen to make big changes to his squad this summer.

However, the Stoke Sentinel has now indicated that the 31-year-old is not on Potters boss Michael O’Neill’s list of targets, though there has been interest previously.

Burnley update looks good news for Forest

Joe Worrall has been linked with a move to Burnley for a number of windows now and there have been more rumours this summer.

However, The Sun has now reported that the Clarets are set to make a £12 million bid for Stoke’s Nathan Collins, which is set to be accepted.

That may mean that the Premier League club end their interest in Worrall – something that would be a massive relief for the City Ground outfit.

Almeria make decision concerning Joao Carvalho

Spanish club UD Almeria will not be exercising their option to sign Forest playmaker Joao Carvalho after his loan spell at the club, according to Radio Marca Almería.

The 24-year-old made 36 appearances for the LaLiga2 club last term, adding no goals and three assists as they missed out on promotion to the top tier.

Almeria did have an option to buy Carvalho included in the loan deal but it is understood they have ruled out triggering it – with his performances and the failure to win promotion the key factors.