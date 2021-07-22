Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Midfielder bids rejected, Jordan Gabriel valuation revealed

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will hope to be a busy man over the next couple of weeks.

It has been a frustrating summer for the Reds so far, with only one new signing arriving in the form of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

After finishing 17th in the Championship last season, though, changes are certainly needed in outfield positions, and Hughton will hope to make progress on that front over the next week or so.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip to emerge from Trentside…

Zian Flemming latest

Forest have had three bids rejected for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The Reds are looking to sign Flemming, after the attacking midfielder scored 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions last term.

But Fortuna Sittard are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old, and Voetbal Primeur have reported that Forest have had three bids rejected.

It is also claimed that Forest looked to include players in a bid to try and get Flemming, but at the moment, a deal looks to be dead in the water.

Jordan Gabriel interest

Jordan Gabriel is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the new season.

According to Alan Nixon, Blackpool, who had the full-back on loan last term, are keen to sign him permanently and have made an offer.

But Football Insider also report that Sunderland have made an approach for the 22-year-old, as Lee Johnson looks to strengthen his options at right-back.

As per James Nursey of the Mirror, Forest are willing to let him leave for around £300,000 this summer.

Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe interest

According to Foot Mercato, Forest are among a host of clubs interested in PSG youngster Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe.

Birmingham City and Bristol City have also been linked with the winger, who doesn’t look set to be given a chance by Mauricio Pochettino next season.

The 20-year-old made 31 appearances whilst on loan at Dijon last season, scoring one goal and chipping in with one assist.