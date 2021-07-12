Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Talks for 11-goal winger begin, Zinckernagel and Flemming latest

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad as soon as possible with pre-season now underway for the Reds.

Forest beat Alfreton Town by two goals to one at the weekend, with a number of returning loan players impressing at the Impact Arena.

But Hughton will be keen to add to his squad after letting go of many first-team players at the end of last season, and will hope for movement in the next week or so.

Here, we discuss the latest transfer rumours and gossip to emerge from the City Ground…

Alassane Ndao

Forest are interested in signing Karagümrük winger Alassane Ndao this summer, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Ndao scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in 38 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season, and is entering the final year of his contract in Turkey.

The 24-year-old was wanted by Olympiacos not so long ago, and Sabuncuoglu now claims that talks have begun between Forest and Karagümrük regarding a potential deal.

Philip Zinckernagel

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel could be on his way to the City Ground on loan for the season.

Forest were originally linked with a move for Zinckernagel by Football Insider last month, with the Reds being credited with a “concrete” interest in the Dane.

Percy has now backed up those claims, claiming that a loan move to the City Ground for the season could be on the cards.

Zinckernagel joined Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal in January, scoring one goal and registering five assists for the Hornets in the second half of the season.

The higher or lower Nottingham Forest transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Was Harry Arter's fee higher or lower than Robert Earnshaw's? Higher Lower

Zian Flemming

Another player Forest have their eyes on is Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming.

Flemming scored 15 goals in all competitions last season, thriving in an attacking midfield role and playing in behind the striker.

The midfielder has already opened up on Forest’s interest, saying that Sittard are demanding too much of a high price for his services.

But John Percy claims that Forest have made a second bid for the midfielder, as they await to hear Fortuna’s response.