Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Stoke eye move for 31-year-old, Joe Worrall attracts further interest

The summer transfer window is now officially open, and Chris Hughton will be keen to add fresh faces to his Nottingham Forest squad.

It promises to be a busy summer for the Reds, with 12 players already leaving the club at the end of last season – five loanees have returned to their parent clubs, and the seven out-of-contract were all released.

Hughton will be keen to strengthen in every area of the pitch this summer, and outgoings could pave the way for incomings.

We start today’s round-up with a potential departure…

Stoke eye Lyle Taylor

Stoke are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, according to the Mirror.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer last summer, arriving from Charlton after scoring 11 goals in 22 games for the Addicks.

But the 31-year-old made only 15 starts in the Championship last season, scoring four goals in 39 league appearances.

Forest are now understood to be willing to listen to offers for Taylor, and the Mirror claim that Stoke are set to open talks to sign the striker.

Brentford eye Joe Worrall

Brentford are the latest club to show an interest in Joe Worrall, via Nottinghamshire Live.

Worrall had problems with injuries last season, but still ended up winning the club’s Player of the Season award after another impressive campaign.

The centre-half is attracting interest from the Premier League, though, and as per Nottinghamshire Live, Brentford are the latest club to show an interest in Worrall.

Sam Clucas interest

Forest been linked with the signing of Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas.

Alan Nixon claims that the 30-year-old is being monitored by Sheffield United, Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Clucas, who has another year left on his deal, could be allowed to depart Stoke on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder, who scored three goals and added two assists in 24 Championship appearances this term, cost £6million in 2018.