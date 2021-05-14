Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Ribeiro bids farewell, four told to leave, Christie sends message

Chris Hughton will be eager to ring the changes at Nottingham Forest this summer as the Reds prepare for another season in the Championship.

Forest finished 17th this season, and the manager will now be keen to make his mark on the squad and bring in his own players.

Of course, trimming the squad and getting players off the books will be a big priority too, and that’s where we start today’s transfer round-up…

Ribeiro bids farewell

Forest are yet to announce their retained list, but Yuri Ribeiro looks set to be among those seven players set to be released at the end of his contract.

The 24-year-old sent a heartfelt message to Forest fans on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly bidding farewell to the City Ground after a two-year stay.

Ribeiro’s contract is up at the end of next month, and he looks set to be let go having made 24 starting appearances in the Championship this term.

Playing in England has always been a dream. Thanks @NFFC for allowing me that. 🙏🏻 We wanted more this season but it’s not always possible.

I'm sure this club will achieve what it deserves in the future. pic.twitter.com/vn39UBAShA — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

Four told to go

According to the Telegraph, as well as the five loanees returning to parent clubs and seven out of contract, four others have been told to find new clubs.

Summer signings Harry Arter and Fouad Bachirou are said to be two of those players, with full-backs Gaetan Bong and Carl Jenkinson also being told that they are free to leave.

Arter and Bachirou weren’t named in the 25-man squad for large parts of this season, with the duo arriving from Bournemouth and Malmo in the summer respectively.

Cyrus Christie sends message

It also looks as if Cyrus Christie’s future lies elsewhere.

The right-back spent this season on loan at the City Ground from Fulham, making 44 appearances in the Championship.

Christie improved massively over the course of the season, and was one of their more consistent performers in the second half of the campaign.

But he took to Instagram earlier this week to wish the club the best for the future, in what looked to be another farewell message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie)