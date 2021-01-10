Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Reds join race for in-demand midfielder, 29-y/o attracting interest, Hughton delivers transfer message

After a slow start under Chris Hughton, things are finally picking up for Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are unbeaten in five Championship games as they look to pull clear from a relegation battle, and they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a victory over Cardiff City yesterday.

Despite that, it’s a long-term project for Hughton, and he will be hoping to reshape the squad in the coming windows.

That has already started this month, and much more transfer activity is expected at the City Ground before the deadline passes. Here we look at some of the latest transfer rumours coming out of Forest…

Forest join Ben Whiteman race

The Doncaster midfielder is a man in-demand, with a host of Championship clubs keeping tabs on the player. And, The Athletic have revealed that Forest are the latest to show an interest.

Whiteman has shown he is ready to make the step up, and he really would add something to Hughton’s side with his all-round ability. But, with so many clubs keen, they may have to act swiftly.

Darikwa could depart

Whilst the boss would love to bring in a few new players, he knows that he needs to shift players on. Quite simply, the Forest squad is far too big.

There could be progress on that front too, with several League One clubs looking to sign Tendayi Darikwa.

The right-back is not needed at the City Ground, so a deal seems likely.

Hughton issues cautious transfer message

When asked about the window, Hughton has made it clear that he wants new recruits – although he cooled talk that anything is imminent, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

“If you to push me I’d say no (anything happening this week), but you just don’t know. We really want to do something in January. That’s as regards bringing in and also lightening the squad a little bit.”