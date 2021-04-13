Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Rangers join race for 24-year-old, Hughton outlines transfer wish

With safety all but secured for Nottingham Forest, Chris Hughton will already be casting one eye on the summer transfer window.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last three games and sit 13 points clear of the relegation zone with only six matches remaining.

Safety can be mathematically secured in the coming weeks, and Chris Hughton is likely to be identifying transfer targets already.

Here, we take a look at the latest Forest transfer rumours and news…

Further competition for Jerry Yates

Rangers are interested in signing Blackpool striker and reported Forest target Jerry Yates, as per The 72.

Yates has scored 18 goals in 37 League One appearances this season, helping the Tangerines push for the play-offs.

The 24-year-old is likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, with Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn recently being linked with his signature.

But according to the 72, Rangers have joined Forest in the race for the striker.

Hughton outlines intentions

Chris Hughton has insisted that there will be players who arrive at Nottingham Forest in the summer who can give them something in the final third.

Forest have struggled for goals on a regular basis this season. Lyle Taylor is their leading scorer having netted five goals in all competitions, and 11 goals have been scored between their three senior strikers all season.

But Chris Hughton, via Nottinghamshire Live, says that he will look to bolster his side’s attacking options this summer.

“We need to demand more from individuals. If I’m looking at this moment, this season our top goal scorer is on four goals. It’s quite obvious we need more goals in the team.

“Those goals have got to be provided by players who are in the squad – or new players that come here next season, because we know we’ll have to recruit in the summer. There will be players who come here next season who can give us something.”

Birtles on Murray

Garry Birtles believes it’s “time to move on” for Glenn Murray this summer.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, having penned a short-term deal from Brighton in January.

Murray scored a brace on his full debut – a 3-0 away win over Wycombe – but he is since yet to find the back of the net.

Speaking on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast, Birtles said: “I like Murray. I’ve heard a lot of good things about his attitude off the pitch – and that sometimes counts for a hell of a lot.

“But how many games is he going to play? Can you afford to have him play a couple of games then sit on the bench for three or four, instead of bringing someone else in?

“You come to an age in your career where you have to accept it might be time to move on. I want to go with younger options now. I think Forest need some pace.”