Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Player jets off, interest emerges in 22-year-old, Knockaert latest

The second week of the January transfer window is underway, and Nottingham Forest are yet to make any movements.

Chris Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad this month, whilst also getting the balance of his squad right.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours and gossip surrounding the Reds…

Nicholas Ioannou

Sources told Football League World on Thursday that Ioannou is set to join Aris Thessaloniki on loan, and travel to Greece for a medical.

Furthermore, Ioannou was pictured in Greece last night ahead of a loan move to Aris, with the club set to have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season, as per Sfina.

Huddersfield were also understood to be keen on a move, but look set to miss out despite offering to pay most of his wages.

Tendayi Darikwa

Darikwa is likely to leave Forest this month, with Chris Hughton revealing that the club are set to accept any offer that comes in for the right-back.

Darikwa hasn’t played since March 2019, and spent the whole of the 2019/20 campaign out injured with a cruciate ligament injury.

He hasn’t made the squad under Hughton this season, and is set to depart should an offer come in from elsewhere this month.

Jake Taylor

Four clubs are said to be targeting Jake Taylor, who looks set to leave Forest on a permanent basis this month.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at the City Ground, and has impressed in loan spells with Port Vale and Scunthorpe United.

His agent, Phil Sproson, has told Stoke on Trent Live that four clubs are interested in signing the homegrown midfielder.

Anthony Knockaert

Forest are assessing “all the options” regarding Anthony Knockaert after his loan deal expired yesterday afternoon.

The winger has scored one goal and registered one assist for the Reds in 16 appearances this season, after arriving on loan from Fulham in October.

Chris Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live: “At this moment, what I can confirm is this is his last day, officially, of his loan.

“At this particular moment, he’s not eligible for us.

“We are very much in a period of January where we are looking at the options – and all of the options we have.

“What I will say about Anthony is he has certainly given us something in this period of time, different to the other wide players we’ve got.