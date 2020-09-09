Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Nicholas Ioannou latest, Yuri Ribeiro, Loic Mbe Soh

Nottingham Forest will be looking to start their league campaign with a win this weekend, as they prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers in West London.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Barnsley last weekend and produced a lacklustre performance which saw them be knocked out of the Carabao Cup, and they will be looking to improve this weekend.

With Sabri Lamouchi hopeful of making signings before the trip to QPR, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip regarding Forest…

Nicholas Ioannou latest

The latest on Ioannou is that Brescia are now interested in signing the left-back, with his move to Forest being put on hold.

Sportime’s Gerasimos Manolidis claims that Brescia have put in a better offer than Forest for the defender, with APOEL preferring to sell him to Cyprus.

It is claimed that the player, though, prefers a move to the City Ground, so it remains to be seen whether a move is completed or not.

Yuri Ribeiro

Manolidis has also played down a departure for Yuri Ribeiro.

Ribeiro was a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last term, but tabloids from Greece have linked with him a move to Olympiacos, who are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Manolidis, though, has eased fans’ worries, with Olympiacos’ prime target to replace Kostas Tsimikis being Rio Ave’s Matheus Reis.

Loic Mbe Soh

Forest have reportedly made contact with PSG over a potential move for Loic Mbe Soh, as per reports from Le Parisien.

Mbe Soh – a 19-year-old defender – has made three first-team appearances for PSG, but his future at the Parc Des Princes remains uncertain.

The centre-half is contracted until 2021, but after negotiations to tie him down to a deal until 2024 broke down, a move away looks likely this summer.

Sabri Lamouchi talks

As alluded to before, Lamouchi is hopeful of bringing in a fresh face before this weekend’s trip to QPR.

Forest have brought in six new signings this summer with Miguel Angel Guerrero arriving last week, with more likely to follow.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after the defeat to Barnsley, he said: “The club are working for that, so we will see.”