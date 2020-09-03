Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Move complete, striker links emerge, player seals EFL switch

It has been a busy week on the transfer front for Nottingham Forest, as they prepare to start their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a trip to QPR in just under a fortnight.

The Reds have brought in five new faces thus far this summer, with Luke Freeman arriving on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield United last week.

What’s been happening at Forest this week, though? Here, we round up all the latest transfer news and gossip surrounding the Reds…

Matty Cash leaves the City Ground

Matty Cash has completed a move to Premier League side Aston Villa in a deal which could rise to £16million.

The 23-year-old was a regular for Forest last season, and ended up winning the club’s Player of the Season award after being converted into a right-back in pre-season.

Following Forest’s failure to gain promotion last season, though, Cash has now moved to Villa Park after weeks of speculation, penning a five-year deal.

Danny Preston joins Grimsby

There has been another departure from the City Ground this week, this time on a temporary basis, with Danny Preston joining League Two side Grimsby Town on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old was a key player for Chris Cohen’s Under-23 side last season, helping the Reds win the Professional Development North League title.

After spending the second-half of last season on loan in the National League North with Alfreton Town, the left-back has now signed for Ian Holloway’s Grimsby Town on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Miguel Angel Guerrero linked

Forest have been linked with the signing of Olympiacos striker Miguel Angel Guerrero, as per Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

Guerrero joined Olympiacos from Leganes in 2018, and has since scored 12 goals in 64 games for the Greek side owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

The 30-year-old returned to Leganes on loan last season, scoring once in 13 matches for the Spanish side, but is now seemingly on Forest’s radar.

Jordan Smith signs new deal

Goalkeeper Jordan Smith has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old was used as backup to Brice Samba last season, and featured for the Reds in their final two games of the 2019/20 campaign against Barnsley and Stoke City.

The homegrown shot-stopper has made 51 appearances for the Reds, and looks set to remain as number two heading into the new season.