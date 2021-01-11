Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Midfielder set for exit, 8-goal ace eyed, Darikwa interest

The January transfer window is open and Chris Hughton will be keen to conduct plenty of business over the course of the next few weeks.

Nicholas Ioannou has already left the City Ground, but who could be set to follow him, and who could be set to come in the opposite direction?

Jake Taylor

Another player who looks set to leave the City Ground, this time on a permanent basis, is Jake Taylor.

Nottinghamshire Live report that the homegrown midfielder is set to join Port Vale on a permanent deal, after spending last season on loan at Vale Park.

There was reported interest from Grimsby Town in the midfielder, but it looks to be Vale who have won the race for his signature.

Kostas Fortounis

Fortounis has been linked with a surprise move to the City Ground from Olympiacos.

ENWSI claim that he has fallen out with manager Pedro Martins, who has reportedly contacted Evangelos Marinakis asking him to take him to Forest.

The 28-year-old had made 51 caps for Greece, scoring over 70 goals and registering over 70 assists for Olympiacos.

Ben Whiteman

Forest are believed to be running the rule over Doncaster midfielder Ben Whiteman.

Whiteman has scored eight goals and chipped in with seven assists for Donny this season, and has caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for the club.

The Athletic report that Forest have been scouting Whiteman, who has also been the subject of bids from QPR and Preston.

Tendayi Darikwa

Darikwa is attracting interest from League One sides, Football League World understands.

The right-back has been told he can leave the City Ground, having made his last appearance for the club back in March 2019.

There’s interest from League One, sources have told FLW, with his contract at Forest set to run out at the end of the season.