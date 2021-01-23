Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Midfielder joins, Siriki Dembele update, 25-y/o leaves permanently

Nottingham Forest look set to make some moves in the transfer market in a bid to climb away from a relegation battle.

Chris Hughton has had it tough so far, with the Reds sitting in 20th position and he suffered transfer woes not long after getting the job when he missed out on the signing of West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki by 20 seconds.

Apart from a blip against Middlesbrough in midweek, Forest have had an upturn in form but a strengthening of the squad, plus perhaps getting rid of some more deadwood is still required.

Let’s look at the latest speculation on players heading in and out at Forest as we head into the final full week of the January window.

Krovinovic makes City Ground move

Hughton has needed a creative central midfielder since he arrived at Forest, and he’s now got one in the form of Filip Krovinovic.

The Croat has spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion, but he’s struggled for starts and now Benfica have transferred the arrangement into the hands of the Tricky Trees.

Krovinovic should be a good fit for the Reds and considering he’s been playing for Albion this season, there should be no issues fitness-wise and Forest may finally have a midfielder that can create chances through the middle of the park.

New links with Peterborough star Dembele emerge

Football Insider reported yesterday that Forest had tabled a loan-to-buy offer for Posh winger Siriki Dembele – which was laughed off on social media by owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Peterborough’s infamous Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed that no January approach has been made by Forest although there were discussions in the summer which saw Forest’s equivalent to Fry – Ioannis Vrentzos – offer Tyler Walker in a straight swap for Dembele.

Of course that was turned down as Walker ended up signing for Coventry, but it does confirm Forest’s past interest in Dembele and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them in the race in the summer of 2021 as well.

Rangers in hunt for Forest-linked Amuzu

Reports in Ghana suggested that Anderlecht’s 21-year-old winger Francis Amuzu was on the radar of Forest this month and that an approach had been made.

A new update from Belgium though suggests that Scottish giants Rangers are now in the hunt for Amuzu, and with a Champions League place for next season almost certainly secured you’d think they have some pulling power both football-wise and financially.

Forest don’t particularly need a new winger either with Anthony Knockaert, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten on the books, so this one could go down as one to forget about.

Clough finally departs

Attacking midfielder Zach Clough has finally ended his nightmare at Forest by joining Wigan Athletic in League One.

The 25-year-old joined Forest in 2017 for over £3 million after being highly thought of at Bolton Wanderers, and started very well by scoring four goals in 14 appearances in his first half-season.

Sadly though it never happened for him after that, with injuries plaguing his career and loan spells to Rochdale and back to Bolton not really working out.

With his contract up at the end of the current season, Forest are letting Clough go early and he will head back to Greater Manchester to try and re-vitalize his career.