Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Matty Cash update, Ben Watson latest, transfer close

It has been a busy week on the transfer front for Nottingham Forest, with only two weeks to go until the new Championship campaign is upon us.

The Reds have been relatively active in the transfer market thus far, bringing in three new players as Sabri Lamouchi continues to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

In today’s round-up, we start off with news regarding a potential fourth summer arrival on Trentside…

Fouad Bachirou set to become signing number four

Forest are set to announce the fourth signing of the summer later this week, with Malmo FF midfielder Fouad Bachirou set to join the Reds.

The 30-year-old is a tenacious, defensive midfielder who has 80 appearances for Malmo, and has previously played for Greenock Morton and Ostersunds.

The midfielder has reportedly undergone a medical at the City Ground, and is set to be unveiled as Forest’s latest signing.

Fulham ‘hopeful’ of Cash deal

Reports from the Telegraph on Wednesday morning claim that Fulham have emerged as favourites in the race to sign Matty Cash.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are willing to offer £10m plus a choice of one player in exchange for the full-back, in wake of their promotion to the Premier League.

Forest are holding out for a price of around £15m for Cash, who was recently crowned the Reds’ Player of the Season after a remarkable individual campaign last term.

Ben Watson latest

Paul Taylor of the Athletic has provided an update on Watson’s future on Trentside, with the midfielder still expected to leave the City Ground this summer.

The 35-year-old featured in all bar one of Forest’s 45 Championship fixtures in 2019/20, but is yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal and is out of contract at the club.

The experienced midfielder is yet to return to pre-season training, amid talk of a potential return to London with QPR interested in the player.

Jota not a target

Benfica youngster Jota is not a transfer target for Forest this summer, contrary to reports from Portugal.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the City Ground as he is not part of Jorge Jesus’ plans over in Portugal, but isn’t believed to be on Forest’s radar, as per Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds have brought in Joao Carvalho, Alfa Semedo and Yuri Ribeiro from Benfica in recent seasons, but Jota looks set to move elsewhere.