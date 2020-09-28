Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Kamil Grosicki interest, Cafu update, Tiago Silva latest

It has been a very disappointing start to the season for Nottingham Forest, with the Reds losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town in their latest defeat on Friday night.

Sabri Lamouchi is under pressure to turn things around after seeing his side lose their first three games of the season, and the Frenchman will be eager to reshape his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip, after what has been a busy week for Forest.

Cafu

Forest are reportedly close to signing Olympiacos midfielder Cafu, according to Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

The 27-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Greek side since arriving from Legia Warsaw in January, and scored in the 2-0 win over Panetolikos at the weekend.

The midfielder is now closing in on a move to Forest, in a swap deal for a key player.

Tiago Silva

Silva looks set to move in the opposite direction, with the midfielder said to be closing on a move to Greece.

The 27-year-old has made 47 appearances for the Reds since arriving from Feirense last summer, but is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury.

Manolidis, though, has recently revealed that the midfielder is close to joining Olympiacos for free, in a swap deal which will see Cafu join the Reds.

Tendayi Darikwa & Carl Jenkinson

The Sun on Sunday (27/09, page 61) claim that Forest are looking to send Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson out on loan.

Both players have fallen behind recent arrival Cyrus Christie and youngster Jordan Gabriel in the pecking order, and they could now depart the club on a temporary basis.

Darikwa didn’t make an appearance for Forest last season due to injury, whilst Jenkinson has featured only 11 times since joining from Arsenal last season.

Kamil Grosicki

Forest are once again interested in West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

The Reds wanted to sign Grosicki back in January, but the Polish winger chose to join West Brom and help the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League last term.

As Lamouchi looks to sign another winger, though, the club would now “love” to sign Grosicki this window, with the wide-man starting only four times for West Brom since arriving last season.