Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Jordan Hugill latest, Encouraging recruitment update shared, Chris Hughton speaks out

Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a busy few weeks as Chris Hughton looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

The experienced boss, who has won promotion from this level in the past, will have learnt a lot from the previous campaign, when he inherited a side that were struggling towards the bottom of the table.

Now, the challenge is to compete for a top six spot but all connected to the club will be aware that new faces need to arrive for that to happen.

As you would expect, there has been plenty of talk involving the club and here we provide a round-up of what could happen involving the Reds…

Norwich to wait before sanctioning Hugill move

Bringing in a striker is a priority for Hughton and it has been suggested that Jordan Hugill could move to the club from Norwich.

However, it has now been reported that the Canaries won’t let the former West Ham man go until they have brought in a replacement. When that happens though, the update indicates that a move to the Championship could happen, with Forest admirers.

Forest in a position to bring players in

The football world has been impacted by the financial impact of the last 18 months, with the Championship suffering in particular.

The Athletic outlined the difficulties that clubs are facing when it comes to spending on new signings, as only a handful of clubs are in a position to do so.

Pleasingly for Forest though, the update says that they ‘have room to manoeuvre’ after shifting a few players out, so it could be a busy end to the window for the east Midlands outfit.

Hughton makes transfer admission

Despite that, it has been a struggle to get players through the door so far and with the season three weeks away, any additions aren’t going to have long to settle for the opener.

And, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton admitted he has been frustrated by the lack of progress on incomings, although he made it clear that work is taking place to ensure they will arrive.