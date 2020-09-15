Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Jacob Murphy link, Joe Worrall latest, Ryan Yates update

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to bounce back quickly from their opening day defeat at QPR as they go in search of at least a play-off place this season.

It was a far from ideal start to the campaign for the Reds as they saw Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair put them away and there has been speculation over Sabri Lamouchi’s future already too.

Here, though, we’re looking at rumours relating to potential transfers as, with a few weeks left in the window, there’s still time to do business.

Let’s take a look at some of the stories doing the rounds…

Jacob Murphy available

Steve Bruce has said that he is weighing up a loan exit for Murphy once again this season after he did well at Sheffield Wednesday last year with other reports saying he is available for some kind of exit.

The Owls are once again keen on him this transfer window but Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in recent times.

Worrall price set

Forest have set their asking price for Joe Worrall if any side wants to sign him in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Reds would like a bid of £12m before considering letting him leave with the likes of Burnley apparently interested in the defender.

Let’s see what happens in the last few weeks of the window.

Two more arrive

Two more have arrived at the club this week already.

Goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo has signed to challenge Brice Samba for the starting spot between the sticks whilst young defender Loïc Mbe Soh has also come in.

How much we see of them both this season remains to be seen but both will be looking to impress now that they have put pen to paper.

Yates linked with exit

Ryan Yates is getting linked with a move to both Middlesbrough and Millwall this morning.

The Mirror’s transfer blog (10:16) is reporting the news with the midfielder potentially set to switch clubs in the Championship.

He’s made two starts for Forest this season, though, so whether they can get him is hard to say.

