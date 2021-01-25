Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Interest builds in Peterborough star, Kamil Grosicki latest, Leeds United and Burnley eye starlet

Nottingham Forest could be preparing for a busy old week in the transfer market.

The January window is just a week away from slamming shut, and like many other clubs in the EFL, Forest have plenty of business left to do.

With funds tight due to the economic impact of the ongoing global pandemic it remains to be seen what deals will be done, but that won’t step the Reds from doing all that they can.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip about Hughton’s side…

Siriki Dembele

Nottingham Forest face stiff competition to sign Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

The Peterborough United star is attracting plenty of interest with both Sheffield United and Fulham now said to be keen on a move for the 24-year-old.

It’s thought that Forest had offered a loan-to-buy deal for the forward last week, however with no deal imminent it seems that they could face a battle to secure the player.

Kamil Grosicki

Kamil Grosicki remains as a transfer target for Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

Chris Hughton is keen to bolster his attacking ranks this month and the West Brom man remains a target for the club after their failed move for him over the summer.

Given his lack of gametime with the Baggies a move could be plausible barring any late competition for his signature.

Brennan Johnson

The Nottingham Forest starlet is attracting Premier League interest, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

It’s now now claimed that the clubs in question, as per The Athletic, are Leeds United and Burnley.

They also claim that Brentford are a team that are interested in making a move, however according to Paul Taylor, a move is unlikely to materialise this month.