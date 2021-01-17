Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Grosicki makes decision, Hughton offers update, Krovinovic latest

Chris Hughton will be keen to add a player or two to his Nottingham Forest squad this month.

The Reds will be looking to build after making it seven games unbeaten in all competitions at the weekend, defeating Millwall by three goals to nil.

We start off today’s round-up with what Hughton had to say on potential incomings after the game…

Chris Hughton

Hughton has insisted that he won’t bring players in for the sake of it this month.

The Reds brought in 14 players over the course of the summer, with only one of those being brought in by Hughton – Anthony Knockaert on Deadline Day.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “We are still working as hard as we can. And if we do (bring players in), then great.

“We won’t bring players in just for the sake of it because we do have a big squad and we’ve tried to get that balance a little bit different which is why a couple have gone out already.

“But January’s at a very difficult time. What is certainly more important is finishing the end of the month with, if we can, a nice balance to squad.

Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki has declined the chance to join Forest on loan, according to Football Insider.

Sam Allardyce reportedly gave the winger the green light ahead of a potential move away this month.

But the Poland international featured in the win over Wolves at the weekend, and he has reportedly chosen to stay and fight for his place at the Hawthorns.

Filip Krovinovic

Another West Brom player who Forest are keen on will not be returning to Croatia, it seems.

John Percy reported that Krovinovic would be having his loan cut short at the Hawthorns before joining Hajduk Split on loan.

But his agent has now come out and revealed that he will not be joining Hajduk, leaving the door still open for Forest to potentially make a move.