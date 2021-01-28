Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Glenn Murray update, Dan Gosling latest, Kamil Grosicki future

There are now less than four days to go until the January transfer window slams shut.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will undoubtedly be keen to reshape his squad between now and Monday evening, too.

The Reds have made only the one signing this month in Filip Krovinovic, but who else could be set to join him at the City Ground?

Here’s today’s transfer round-up…

Dan Gosling

Forest were reportedly in “advanced talks” to sign Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling on loan – as per Alan Nixon.

But Kris Temple of BBC Solent has now revealed that Gosling has turned down a permanent move to the City Ground.

The 30-year-old – who has made 15 appearances in the Championship this season – is said to be keen to stay at Bournemouth and help them fight for promotion.

Glenn Murray

Forest have stepped up their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray – as per The Athletic.

The striker is out of favour at Watford and has made only two starts in the Championship this season, and could now be set to leave.

Chris Hughton is reportedly keen to reunite with the experienced striker, and it looks likely that a deal will be completed.

Kamil Grosicki

Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Kamil Grosicki is free to leave West Brom this month.

The West Brom boss has also revealed that Grosicki refused to join Forest earlier this month, casting doubt on a potential move.

Grosicki came close to joining Forest in October, but the relevant paperwork was submitted seconds after the transfer deadline.