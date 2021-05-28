Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Filip Krovinovic update, Britt Assombalonga latest

It promises to be a busy summer for Chris Hughton as he looks to revamp his Nottingham Forest squad.

The Reds, who finished 17th in the Championship this season, are expected to be a busy club in the transfer market this summer.

Seven players are set to be released at the end of their contracts, and five loan players have now returned to their parent clubs ahead of next season.

There has been an update on one of the loan players, though, and that’s where we begin today’s round-up…

Filip Krovinovic

Krovinovic could be set to return to Nottingham Forest on a second loan deal, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

The Croatian joined Forest on loan from Benfica in the January transfer window, after having his loan deal cut short at West Brom. He went on to make 19 league appearances for the Reds, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

He’s now returned to Benfica, a club he hasn’t played for since March 2019, and according to A Bola, via Sport Witness, Forest are trying to negotiate another loan move for the 25-year-old.

Britt Assombalonga

Middlesbrough have announced their retained list, with Britt Assombalonga among the players who have been let go by Neil Warnock.

Boro signed Assombalonga from Forest back in 2017 for £15m, and he has since scored 47 goals in 161 games for the club.

But after scoring five goals in 31 games this season, he’s now been released at the end of his contract.

Forest have been linked with their former star, as per The Athletic, and they have been monitoring his situation for a while.

Charlie Wyke

Forest are yet to make a move for Charlie Wyke, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Wyke scored 32 goals for Sunderland in all competitions this season, but the striker is out of contract and has been offered a new deal, however it is expected that he will leave.

Ipswich, Celtic, Middlesbrough and CSKA Moscow are among those to have been credited with an interest, but no approaches have been made as of yet.