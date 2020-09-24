Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Deal close, Joe Worrall latest, Midfielder linked with exit

Nottingham Forest will be eager to pick up much-needed points in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities.

The Reds narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the second-tier last term under the management of Sabri Lamouchi, but haven’t started this year’s campaign well.

They’re currently sat 22nd in the Championship table after back-to-back defeats against Cardiff City and QPR, which sees them occupy a spot in the relegation zone.

Lamouchi has been busy in recent weeks making signings, as he looks to strengthen the depth of his team this season before the transfer window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Nottingham Forest below….

Defender set to arrive

Nicholas Ioannou is set to sign for Nottingham Forest, and will reportedly undergo a medical on Thursday according to journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

Ioannou is currently playing his football for Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia, and will reportedly sign for Sabri Lamouchi’s side before their match against Huddersfield Town.

Scott McKenna signs

Nottingham Forest have recently completed the signing of Scott McKenna from Aberdeen.

McKenna caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Scottish side, and will provide Forest with real strength in depth in their defensive options this season in the Championship.

Joe Worrall latest

Premier League side Burnley have been keen admirers of signing Worrall before the summer transfer window closes, but Sabri Lamouchi is wanting to keep him at the City Ground.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nottinghamshire Live, the Forest boss labelled Worrall as one of his key players, before admitting that he is keen to keep the defender at the club.

“If you have huge goals, you need to keep the best players. And for me, Joe Worrall is one of the best defenders in this league. I want to keep him.”

Ryan Yates

It had previously been reported by The Athletic that Yates was attracting interest from Middlesbrough.

The midfielder is likely to see his game time reduced with the recent arrival of Harry Arter, so there could soon be movement from Yates before the transfer window closes.

But at this moment in time, no formal bids are believed to have been made for his services.